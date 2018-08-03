Trees Crush Cars, Limb Falls on Man; Beyonce, Jay-Z Concertgoers Seek Shelter Amid Wild Storms - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Trees Crush Cars, Limb Falls on Man; Beyonce, Jay-Z Concertgoers Seek Shelter Amid Wild Storms

A severe thunderstorm even forced a stampede of concertgoers seeking shelter at the Beyonce and Jay-Z show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

By Katherine Creag

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fast-Moving Storms Whip Through College Point, Queens

    Trees were toppled, a man was hit by a falling limb and even customers were in the dark. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Cars were squished by toppled trees, a man was helped by paramedics after a limb fell on him and power outages were reported in Queens

    • The fast-moving storms whipped through College Point and even sparked rare tornado warnings in the borough, the Bronx and Nassau County

    • A severe thunderstorm even forced a stampede of concertgoers seeking shelter at the Beyonce and Jay-Z show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

    A huge tree squished a woman’s car in Queens, a man needed rescued after a large limb fell on him and power was knocked out for some as powerful storms ripped through parts of the Big Apple Thursday night.

    Forecast for Friday, Aug. 3Forecast for Friday, Aug. 3

    Storm Team 4 meteorologist Chris Cimino with your forecast for Friday, Aug. 3.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    The pop-up storms sparked rare tornado warnings for Queens and the Bronx, as well as Nassau County on Long Island, however, no tornado was confirmed to have ever touched down.

    In College Point, a woman’s car was damaged when a massive tree came crashing down on top of it, video shows. Another video shows a man getting help from paramedics after a large tree limb fell on him.

    Con Edison reported early Friday that the neighborhood had around 60 customers in the dark.

    Storm Forces Fans at Beyonce, Jay-Z Concert to Seek CoverStorm Forces Fans at Beyonce, Jay-Z Concert to Seek Cover

    Concertgoers at the Beyonce and Jay-Z show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey were ordered to seek shelter amid an approaching thunderstorm. (Credit: Oscar Kwan)

    (Published 3 hours ago)

    A severe thunderstorm even forced a stampede of concertgoers to seek shelter at the Beyonce and Jay-Z show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The concert started at 11:08 p.m. and Beyonce thanked the crowd for staying around. The show resumed after nearly an hour with Beyonce thanking the audience for sticking around.

    “Thank y'all for riding. It's like 1 something in the morning," she said. "God bless you. We appreciate you. We love you."

    Beyonce and Jay-Z will perform again on Friday, when even more severe storms are expected, especially north and west of the New York City.

    Extreme Weather: Hershey Park Reopens After FloodingExtreme Weather: Hershey Park Reopens After Flooding

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us