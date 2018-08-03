Trees were toppled, a man was hit by a falling limb and even customers were in the dark. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Cars were squished by toppled trees, a man was helped by paramedics after a limb fell on him and power outages were reported in Queens

The fast-moving storms whipped through College Point and even sparked rare tornado warnings in the borough, the Bronx and Nassau County

A severe thunderstorm even forced a stampede of concertgoers seeking shelter at the Beyonce and Jay-Z show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey

A huge tree squished a woman’s car in Queens, a man needed rescued after a large limb fell on him and power was knocked out for some as powerful storms ripped through parts of the Big Apple Thursday night.

The pop-up storms sparked rare tornado warnings for Queens and the Bronx, as well as Nassau County on Long Island, however, no tornado was confirmed to have ever touched down.

In College Point, a woman’s car was damaged when a massive tree came crashing down on top of it, video shows. Another video shows a man getting help from paramedics after a large tree limb fell on him.

Con Edison reported early Friday that the neighborhood had around 60 customers in the dark.

A severe thunderstorm even forced a stampede of concertgoers to seek shelter at the Beyonce and Jay-Z show at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The concert started at 11:08 p.m. and Beyonce thanked the crowd for staying around. The show resumed after nearly an hour with Beyonce thanking the audience for sticking around.

“Thank y'all for riding. It's like 1 something in the morning," she said. "God bless you. We appreciate you. We love you."

Beyonce and Jay-Z will perform again on Friday, when even more severe storms are expected, especially north and west of the New York City.

