Storms made an abject mess of the evening commute Tuesday, as Metro-North suspended all its lines out of Grand Central Terminal, and some of those commuter headaches are lingering into Wednesday morning.

After Metro-North suspended the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven lines entirely "to ensure customer safety during the course of the thunderstorms in our service area" at the height of the evening rush, the MTA briefly closed the terminal to ensure crowd safety.

Later on Tuesday evening, all three lines were running again, but with significant delays and some portions of the lines still suspended. By around 4 a.m. Wednesday, the railroad said some morning peak trains on both the Hudson and Harlem lines would be canceled. Click here for a list of canceled trains.

However, Metro-North said it's operating regular train service on Wednesday on the New Haven Line, regular service between Croton-Harmon and Grand Central on the Hudson Line and regular service between North White Plains and Grand Central on the Harlem Line.

It added that there was still limited service between Poughkeepsie and Croton Harmon on the Hudson Line as well as between Southeast and North White Plains on the Harlem Line. Service remains suspended between Wassaic and Southeast.

New York City subways, meanwhile, saw dangerously crowded stations, passageways and walkways on Tuesday, according to people complaining on social media. That overcrowding cleared significantly later in the evening.

On Tuesday, an Uber ride from Grand Central Terminal to the Ardsley-on-Hudson Metro-North station -- a ride that usually costs as little as $58 -- was up to $237.

