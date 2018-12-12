December Snow Is on the Way, Could Drop 1-3 Inches

What to Know Storm Team 4 says areas in and around NYC will see little snow accumulation on Thursday with areas to the north and west getting 1-3 inches

December snow is on the way.

But Storm Team 4 says it won’t be much.

A disturbance that will send snow showers across the Great Lakes is moving toward the tri-state and will bring some of the white stuff to the region on Thursday.

Meteorologists say although little accumulation is expected in and around New York City, areas to the west and north could see anywhere from 1-3 inches. The snow will still make for slick travel conditions on Thursday.

Snow flurries could begin falling sometime in the morning toward the west and move east and arrive in the city sometime in the early afternoon.

A more powerful storm system arrives Friday with much warmer temperatures and heavy rain for the first half of the weekend, forecasters said. Highs on Saturday could reach 50 degrees. It begins to clear up Sunday, but temperatures will dip back into the 40s.

The start of the work week next week is expected to stay dry with temperatures in the 40s.

