Much Cooler and Wet Tuesday, Stormy Evening Commute Possible

Published 20 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A cold front will push through the area Tuesday afternoon, bringing showers and a possible storm during the evening rush, Storm Team 4 says

    • Temps will peak in the 50s, which is about 20 degrees colder than Monday, a day that saw highs in the 70s, the warmest day of 2019 so far

    • There is another chance for showers Friday before wonderful weather tries to take hold of the region over the weekend, forecasters said

    Cooler air and even rain and a possible thunderstorm is moving into the tri-state Tuesday, a day after the region saw the warmest temperatures since October.

    A cold front will push through the area Tuesday afternoon, bringing unsettled weather with it. It stays mostly cloudy during the day and a rumble of thunder is possible along with some showers during the evening commute, Storm Team 4 says.

    Track the rain using the interactive radar below. 

    Temperatures will peak in the 50s, which is normal for the start of April, forecasters said. Central Park saw a high of 79 degrees on Monday, which was the warmest day so far in 2019.

    Dry conditions will settle into the tri-state in the middle of the week, but it stays cool as high pressure takes control.

    There is another chance for showers Friday before wonderful weather tries to take hold of the region over the weekend, meteorologists said.

