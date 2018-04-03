What to Know On Monday, a spring snowstorm dumped 7 plus inches on parts of the tri-state and now the region is bracing for a mainly wet storm on Tuesday

The rain will move in late in the morning and is threatening to postpone the New York Yankees home opener for a second-straight day

The umbrellas will be needed again on Wednesday, although it will be much milder, according to Storm Team 4

First snow, now showers.

A day after the worst April snowstorm in 36 years, New York City is bracing for another storm, but this one will be mainly wet, Storm Team 4 says.

On Monday, a spring snowstorm dumped 7 plus inches of the white stuff on parts of the tri-state and postponed the New York Yankees home opener as well as the Mets game. Now, the Yankees Tuesday home opener is in jeopardy as the next storm moves in, meteorologists said.

The tri-state will see rain, with the exception of the Hudson Valley, where the precipitation could start out as a brief wintry mix, before quickly changing over to rain.

The showers will continue through the afternoon, meteorologists said.

The umbrellas will be needed again on Wednesday, although it will be much milder. Temperatures will briefly surge into the 60s, with the chance of a thunderstorm.

The warm up will be short-lived, however, according to Storm Team 4. Thursday will be drier, but highs will only reach the mid-40s.

STORM TEAM 4 NYC Sees Worst April Snow in 36 Years; Some in NJ Get 7+

It warms up again on Friday to end the workweek, but the highs dip back into the 40s over the weekend, forecasters said.