Some clouds will roll into the picture Monday evening, bringing the possibility of a few storms to the area

After the rain moves out, however, the region should stay dry through the weekend, forecasters say

If it wasn’t hot and steamy enough for you Sunday, then you’ll enjoy what is in store for Monday.

Parts of the tri-state could tie or even break record high temperatures to start the workweek as temps will soar into the 90s, according to Storm Team 4.

Forecasted highs for Central Park are expected to hit 95 degrees, which would tie a record that was set back in 1929, meteorologists say. Highs at JFK Airport and Newark are expected to reach 95 and 97, respectively, both would tie records set back in the 90s.

A forecasted high of 90 degrees in Islip on Long Island would break a record 89 degrees set in 2014 and a high of 90 degrees in Bridgeport, Connecticut, would come close, but not break a 91 degree record high set back in 1994.

Tri-staters will wake up to a hot and muggy Monday morning and the day will only get hotter, forecasters say. Some schools have already announced early dismissals due to “excessive heat," but NYC schools say they will operate Monday on a normal schedule.

Click here for all early dismissals and school closings. An air quality alert will go in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Clouds will then begin to roll in late in the evening as some pop-up storms are possible that could linger into early Tuesday.

After the storms pass, however, the region stays dry through the weekend.

