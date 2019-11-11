NYC Could See First Snow of Season on Tuesday, Possibly Record Cold Wednesday - NBC New York
NYC Could See First Snow of Season on Tuesday, Possibly Record Cold Wednesday

An arctic blast will also make for a very chilly Wednesday in the city, with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 23 degrees

Published 11 minutes ago

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • The tri-state could see some rain and snow on Tuesday after a chilly weekend, Storm Team 4 says

    • Monday should be mild, but Tuesday is expected to start out with some rain that could quickly change to snow

    • An arctic blast will likely make for a very chilly Wednesday, with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 23 degrees

    The first snow of the season may actually arrive this Tuesday after some freezing temperatures teased New Yorkers with possibility of the white flurries.

    After a chilly weekend, temperatures rise up and Monday will be be nice and mild in the upper 50s for the Veterans Day Parade. Conditions are expected to take a turn Tuesday when morning rain transforms into specks of snow, Storm Team 4 Says.

    Photo credit: Storm Team 4
     

    Most of the snow will probably melt on contact because Tuesday temperatures are above freezing, but if the white flakes fall steady for a few hours, some slush (less than an inch) could be left on the ground.

    More significant snow totals will be in the northwest – where snow should stick around through Wednesday as temperatures stay below freezing all day, according to Storm Team 4.

    Photo credit: Storm Team 4

    An arctic blast will also make for a very chilly Wednesday in the city, with a high of 33 degrees and a low of 23 degrees. 

