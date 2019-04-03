What to Know Most of the region is under a fire weather warning, Storm Team 4 says; a wind advisory covers parts of NJ, NYC Long Island and Fairfield, CT

Thursday will be a touch chillier with highs in the 50s, before a cold rain settles in on the tri-state for Friday

Over the weekend, a human caused wild fire in the Penn State Forest in Woodland Township in New Jersey destroyed nearly 12,000 acres

After April got off to a cold start, the temps are on the rise today, but wind and even fire could pose a problem.

Most of the tri-state is under a fire weather warning, Storm Team 4 says. With gusty winds combining with very dry air and dry fuels, the threat for the risk of wildfires significantly elevates. The warning is in effect from 12 to 11 p.m.

A wind advisory covers northeast New Jersey, the five boroughs, Long Island and Fairfield County in Connecticut. The advisory is in effect from 12 to 6 p.m. Click here for all severe-weather alerts. Wind gusts from 35 to 40 mph or higher are possible, Storm Team 4 said.

If ignition occurs, rapid fire spread is possible. Meteorologists stress everyone to take precaution.

Wednesday starts off cloudy after a few overnight showers, but sunshine will begin to come out in the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the mid-60s after the first two days of April didn’t see highs get out of the 40s and 50s.

Thursday will be a touch chillier with highs in the 50s, before a cold rain settles in on the tri-state for Friday.

Over the weekend, a wild fire in the Penn State Forest in Woodland Township in New Jersey destroyed nearly 12,000 acres. The fire is 100 percent contained now, and nobody was injured, but investigators said the blaze was caused by human activity.

