It marks the first time a president has ever accepted an invitation to attend the annual parade. Trump will begin his trip with the laying of a wreath at the Eternal Light Memorial at Madison Square Park. NBC New York’s Gus Rosendale reports. (Published Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019)

What to Know More than 25,000 parade participants including veterans, active duty military personnel and supporters are expected to march along 5th Ave.

The parade kicks off Monday at 10 a.m.

This year, however, the event will be met with security challenges since President Donald Trump has accepted invitation to kick off parade

Thousands are expected to make their way to New York City Monday to honor those who have served this country.

More than 25,000 parade participants including veterans, active duty military personnel and their supporters are expected to march along Fifth Avenue as marching bands play patriotic songs along a sea of waving American flags.

Every year the parade prompts a list of street closures given the number of spectators. This year, however, the event will be met with security challenges since President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to kick off the parade.

The parade is set to kick off at 10 a.m. on 5th Avenue between 24th and 48th streets, while the coinciding Veterans Day festival is also scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place until 6 p.m.

According to the NYPD the parade formation will take place on Broadway between 23rd and 28th streets. The parade will disperse at 48th Street between 6th and Madison avenues.

On Friday, the NYPD released a list of street closures ahead of the parade and festival:

5th Avenue between 23rd Street and 24th Street

24th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

26th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

27th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

28th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place

Additional street closures will include:

43rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

41st Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

30th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

25th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue

22nd Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway

5th Avenue between 22nd Street and 23rd Street

Broadway between 22nd Street and 23rd Street

6th Avenue between 28th Street and 23rd Street

Madison Avenue between 26th Street and 23rd Street

Park Avenue between 26th Street and 23rd Street

26th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

25th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

24th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

23rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

United War Veterans Council Chairman Douglas McGowan and the White House announced last week that Trump will offer a tribute to veterans at the opening ceremony of Monday's 100th annual parade. While presidents have always been invited to the parade, McGowan said that, as far as he knows, Trump is the first to accept.

After his remarks, the president will lay a wreath at the Eternal Light memorial in Madison Square Park, White House spokesman Judd Deere said.

The announcement came just days after news broke that the Republican president, who was born in Queens, has officially changed his residency to Florida, where he owns several properties, including the Mar-a-Lago club, where he spends many winter weekends.