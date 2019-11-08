What to Know
More than 25,000 parade participants including veterans, active duty military personnel and supporters are expected to march along 5th Ave.
The parade kicks off Monday at 10 a.m.
This year, however, the event will be met with security challenges since President Donald Trump has accepted invitation to kick off parade
Thousands are expected to make their way to New York City Monday to honor those who have served this country.
More than 25,000 parade participants including veterans, active duty military personnel and their supporters are expected to march along Fifth Avenue as marching bands play patriotic songs along a sea of waving American flags.
Every year the parade prompts a list of street closures given the number of spectators. This year, however, the event will be met with security challenges since President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to kick off the parade.
The parade is set to kick off at 10 a.m. on 5th Avenue between 24th and 48th streets, while the coinciding Veterans Day festival is also scheduled to start at 10 a.m. on Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place until 6 p.m.
According to the NYPD the parade formation will take place on Broadway between 23rd and 28th streets. The parade will disperse at 48th Street between 6th and Madison avenues.
On Friday, the NYPD released a list of street closures ahead of the parade and festival:
- 5th Avenue between 23rd Street and 24th Street
- 24th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 26th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 27th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 28th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 46th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place
Additional street closures will include:
- 43rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 41st Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 30th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 22nd Street between 5th Avenue and Broadway
- 5th Avenue between 22nd Street and 23rd Street
- Broadway between 22nd Street and 23rd Street
- 6th Avenue between 28th Street and 23rd Street
- Madison Avenue between 26th Street and 23rd Street
- Park Avenue between 26th Street and 23rd Street
- 26th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
- 25th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
- 24th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
- 23rd Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
United War Veterans Council Chairman Douglas McGowan and the White House announced last week that Trump will offer a tribute to veterans at the opening ceremony of Monday's 100th annual parade. While presidents have always been invited to the parade, McGowan said that, as far as he knows, Trump is the first to accept.
After his remarks, the president will lay a wreath at the Eternal Light memorial in Madison Square Park, White House spokesman Judd Deere said.
The announcement came just days after news broke that the Republican president, who was born in Queens, has officially changed his residency to Florida, where he owns several properties, including the Mar-a-Lago club, where he spends many winter weekends.