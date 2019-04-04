NYC Teacher's Aide Arrested for Criminal Sex Act With a Minor, Police Say - NBC New York
NYC Teacher's Aide Arrested for Criminal Sex Act With a Minor, Police Say

Published 21 minutes ago

    NYC Teacher's Aide Arrested for Criminal Sex Act With a Minor, Police Say

    An NYC teacher's aide faces charges she committed a criminal sex act with a minor, the NYPD said Thursday.

    Aleida Rosario, 45, was arrested early Thursday morning in the northern part of East Harlem. She is charged with one count of criminal sex act with a victim less than 17 years old. 

    Further details on where Rosario taught and how she knew the alleged victim were not immediately available. 

    Rosario's arrest came one day after a Bronx high school teacher was arrested for trading child porn videos online

