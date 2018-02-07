A teacher’s aide in the Bronx is accused of punching a student. (Published Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018)

Police say 36-year-old David Tabales punched an 11-year-old girl in the shoulder at MS 337 in Parkchester. The student was not seriously injured.

It’s not clear what led up to the aide allegedly hitting the student, however, officials said it happened in a hallway at the school.

Police say they have charged Tabales with assault.

Tabales has worked as a teacher’s aide since 2014, according to the Department of Education. He has been suspended without pay.

It's wasn't immediately clear whether Tabales had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.