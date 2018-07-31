Feds Identify New Suspect in Overdose Death of NYC Teacher - NBC New York
Feds Identify New Suspect in Overdose Death of NYC Teacher

The heroin was laced with fentanyl, feds say

By Marc Santia

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    NYC Teacher Found Dead of Heroin Overdose

    Authorities are searching for a suspect in the overdose death of a New York City public school teacher, officials say. Marc Santia reports.

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • Authorities are searching for Terrick Whitaker, 31, in the overdose death of NYC special ed teacher Matthew Azimi

    • Azimi was found dead in the bathroom of P.S. X811 in the Bronx last fall

    • Federal agents say Whitaker and another man sold Azimi heroin laced with fentanyl

    Authorities have identified a new suspect in the overdose death of a New York City public school teacher, officials say.

    Terrick Whitaker, 31, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals in connection with the death of special education teacher Matthew Azimi last November. Federal agents say Whitaker and another man sold Azimi heroin laced with fentanyl.

    Azimi, a married father, took the drug after school and he was found dead in the bathroom of P.S. X811 later the same night, authorities said. 

    Whitaker is believed to still be in the New York City area. One person has already been arrested in Azimi's death, and law enforcement sources say they are tracking down several leads to Whitaker, stressing it's an urgent search because he may still be selling the deadly drug.

