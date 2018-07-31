Authorities are searching for a suspect in the overdose death of a New York City public school teacher, officials say. Marc Santia reports.

Authorities have identified a new suspect in the overdose death of a New York City public school teacher, officials say.

Terrick Whitaker, 31, is wanted by the U.S. Marshals in connection with the death of special education teacher Matthew Azimi last November. Federal agents say Whitaker and another man sold Azimi heroin laced with fentanyl.

Azimi, a married father, took the drug after school and he was found dead in the bathroom of P.S. X811 later the same night, authorities said.

Whitaker is believed to still be in the New York City area. One person has already been arrested in Azimi's death, and law enforcement sources say they are tracking down several leads to Whitaker, stressing it's an urgent search because he may still be selling the deadly drug.