A New York City teacher has been arrested for biting one of her students, police say.
Shayonne Johnson, 37, bit the student while at a school in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn on Friday afternoon, according to police.
The five-year-old student was not taken to a hospital, police said.
Johnson is a substitute teacher with the city's Department of Education.
She faces charges of assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child.
It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney.
In a statement the Department of Education said, "There is no place for this alleged behavior in our schools, and Ms. Johnson was immediately terminated."