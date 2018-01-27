A New York City teacher has been arrested for biting one of her students, police say.

Shayonne Johnson, 37, bit the student while at a school in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn on Friday afternoon, according to police.

The five-year-old student was not taken to a hospital, police said.

Johnson is a substitute teacher with the city's Department of Education.



She faces charges of assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney.

In a statement the Department of Education said, "There is no place for this alleged behavior in our schools, and Ms. Johnson was immediately terminated."

