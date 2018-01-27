Brooklyn Teacher Bites 5-Year-Old Student: Police - NBC New York
Brooklyn Teacher Bites 5-Year-Old Student: Police

Published at 10:11 PM EST on Jan 27, 2018 | Updated at 11:53 PM EST on Jan 27, 2018

    A New York City teacher has been arrested for biting one of her students, police say.

    Shayonne Johnson, 37, bit the student while at a school in the Canarsie neighborhood of Brooklyn on Friday afternoon, according to police.

    The five-year-old student was not taken to a hospital, police said.

    Johnson is a substitute teacher with the city's Department of Education. 

    She faces charges of assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child.

    It wasn’t immediately known if she had an attorney.

    In a statement the Department of Education said, "There is no place for this alleged behavior in our schools, and Ms. Johnson was immediately terminated."

