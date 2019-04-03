NYC Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Trading Child Porn on the Dark Web: Police - NBC New York
NYC Teacher Arrested for Allegedly Trading Child Porn on the Dark Web: Police

Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 5 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A New York City teacher has been arrested for allegedly trading child porn videos on the dark web, the NYPD said

    • Jonathan Schweitzer, 41, who teaches at Belmont Preparatory High School in the Bronx, was arrested early Wednesday morning, police said

    • A spokesperson for the city's Department of Education said the department will "seek to fire him as soon as legally possible"

    A New York City teacher has been arrested for allegedly trading child porn videos on the dark web, the NYPD said.

    Jonathan Schweitzer, 41, was arrested early Wednesday morning, police said.

    Schweitzer has taught at Belmont Preparatory High School in the Fordham section of the Bronx since 2008, a spokesperson for the city’s Department of Education said.

    “These are incredibly disturbing and saddening allegations, and Mr. Schweitzer was immediately removed from the classroom away from students,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “We will remove him from payroll and seek to fire him as soon as legally possible.”

    Schweitzer had no prior disciplinary history, the spokesperson noted.

    His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.

