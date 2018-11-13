NYC Taxi Drivers Strip Down -- With a 40-Pound Snake -- for 2019 Charity Calendar
15 PHOTOS
2 hours ago
Published 2 hours ago
The saucy NYC Taxi Drivers Calendar is back for 2019, featuring first returning cover man Alex with a 10-foot Burmese python, Alam recreating an iconic movie scene and 10 other all-stars in a variety of striking poses throughout New York City. Calendars cost $14.99 and part of the proceeds go to nonprofit University Settlement. Learn more here. And just for fun, see the faces featured in the 2018 calendar here.