 NYC Taxi Drivers Strip Down -- With a 40-Pound Snake -- for 2019 Charity Calendar - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NYC Taxi Drivers Strip Down -- With a 40-Pound Snake -- for 2019 Charity Calendar

15 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Published 2 hours ago
The saucy NYC Taxi Drivers Calendar is back for 2019, featuring first returning cover man Alex with a 10-foot Burmese python, Alam recreating an iconic movie scene and 10 other all-stars in a variety of striking poses throughout New York City. Calendars cost $14.99 and part of the proceeds go to nonprofit University Settlement. Learn more here. And just for fun, see the faces featured in the 2018 calendar here.
