What to Know A taxi plowed into a restaurant in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, officials say; eight people were hurt, five of them taken to hospitals

The crash happened around 12:35 p.m. at Medi Wine Bar, on Ninth Avenue in Hell's Kitchen, fire officials said

Footage from the scene showed the taxi halfway inside the restaurant at one point, its front bumper ripped off and resting on the sidewalk

Eight people were hurt when a taxi plowed into a restaurant in Manhattan Thursday afternoon, fire officials say.

Five of the victims were taken to hospitals following the 12:35 p.m. crash at Medi Wine Bar on Ninth Avenue, which left the sidewalk littered with debris -- including what appeared to be at least part of the taxi cab, the front bumper, itself.

The other three victims refused medical attention at the scene, the FDNY said.

Footage from the scene posted to the Citizen app showed the front half of the yellow taxi inside the establishment -- leaving a trail of debris in its wake as firefighters canvassed the area for potential victims.

Taxi Plows Into Restaurant in Hell's Kitchen

Raw footage from News 4 showed debris -- even a piece of the cab itself -- littering the ground in front of the eatery. (Published 44 minutes ago)

A cause of the crash is under investigation; the FDNY said it did not appear the restaurant sustained any significant structural damage.

According to the driver of the taxi, who stayed at the scene, another driver hit his car from behind at which point the taxi ended up "out of control" and slammed into the restaurant.

Tim Linnasak, a restaurant worker next door to where the crash took place, says the incident happened quickly, although he is not sure what exactly happened since he was inside when he suddently saw the taxi pass by.