Man Runs From Subway Station With $10 After Hand in Pocket Fake Gun Robbery: NYPD
Man Runs From Subway Station With $10 After Hand in Pocket Fake Gun Robbery: NYPD

The victim surrendered the cash and the suspect took off, officials said

Published 3 hours ago

    A man ran off with $10 after he robbed another man by pretending to have a gun inside his coat while inside a Manhattan subway station last month, police say.

    The 20-something-year-old man was at the 23rd Street station on Feb. 28 around 10 p.m. and walked up to a 32-year-old with his hand in his pocket pretending it was a gun, according to the NYPD.

    The victim gave up $10 in cash and the suspect took off, heading toward the street, officials said.

    Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows a man with his tongue out wearing a black hat and glasses inside a subway station. He then is seen turning around and heading up the stairs.

    Witnesses with tips are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

