A man ran off with $10 after he robbed another man by pretending to have a gun inside his coat while inside a Manhattan subway station last month, police say.

The 20-something-year-old man was at the 23rd Street station on Feb. 28 around 10 p.m. and walked up to a 32-year-old with his hand in his pocket pretending it was a gun, according to the NYPD.

The victim gave up $10 in cash and the suspect took off, heading toward the street, officials said.

Surveillance footage released by the NYPD shows a man with his tongue out wearing a black hat and glasses inside a subway station. He then is seen turning around and heading up the stairs.

