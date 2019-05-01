NYC Intersection Is Permanently Renamed 'Sesame Street'

What to Know The intersection of West 63rd Street and Broadway will be renamed "Sesame Street."

The renaming comes as part of the 50th anniversary celebration for the longtime children's educational program.

This marks the second time a street in NYC has been renamed "Sesame Street" — the other time coming temporarily in 2009.

If you're still looking how to get to "Sesame Street" — look no further than the west side of Manhattan.

As part of the show's 50th anniversary celebration, the intersection of West 63rd Street and Broadway has been renamed "Sesame Street," where the Sesame Workshop offices are located. And this time it's permanent.

Mayor de Blasio and City Councilwoman Helen Rosenthal were joined Wednesday by Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Elmo and more of their friends to commemorate the event, which is part of the educational show's year-long celebration.

This is the second time the Big Apple has been home to "Sesame Street." In 2009, the city temporarily renamed a street to honor the longtime children's program on its 40th anniversary.