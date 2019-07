The following streets will be closed Thursday for the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks show:

Manhattan

• All streets included in the area bounded by Grand Street, Catherine Street/Slip, South Street/FDR Drive, East Broadway

• Allen Street between Division Street and Canal Street

• Battery Place between State Street and West Street

• Beekman Street between Pearl Street and South Street

• Broad Street between Water Street and South Street

• Dover Street between Pearl Street and South Street

• FDR Drive between Brooklyn Battery Underpass and Delancey Street (including exit/entrance ramps)

• Frankfort Street between Gold Street and Pearl Street

• Front Street between Old Slip and Dover Street

• Fulton Street between South Street and Gold Street

• Gold Street between Fulton Street and Frankfort Street

• Gouverneur Lane between Water Street and South Street

• John Street between Water Street and South Street

• Little Water Street between Fulton Street and Beekman Street

• Maiden Lane between Water Street and South Street

• Old Slip between Water Street and South Street

• Pearl Street between Fulton Street and St. James Place

• Peck Slip between Pearl Street and South Street

• Pike Street between Division Street and East Broadway

• Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place between Pearl Street and South Street

• South Street between Whitehall Street and Jackson Street

• St. James Place between Robert F. Wagner Sr. Place and Oliver Street

• State Street between Whitehall Street and Battery Place

• Wall Street between Water Street and South Street

• Water Street between Whitehall Street and Dover Street

• West Street between Battery Place and West Thames Street

• Whitehall Street between Water Street and South Street

Brooklyn

• Adams Street between Tillary and Joralemon Streets

• Adams Street between York Street and John Street

• Atlantic Avenue between Furman Street and Flatbush Avenue

• Beard Street between Conover and Van Brunt Streets

• Coffey Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

• Columbia Street between Atlantic Avenue and Degraw Street

• Conover Street between Pioneer Street and Dead End

• Degraw Street between Columbia and Van Brunt Streets

• Dikeman Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

• Ferries Street between King and Van Dyke Streets

• Flatbush Avenue/Flatbush Avenue Extension between Tillary Street and Atlantic Avenue

• Front Street between Jay Street and Old Fulton Street

• Furman Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

• Henry Street between Old Fulton Street and Atlantic Avenue

• Hicks Street between Brooklyn Queens Expressway and Old Fulton Street

• Imlay Street between Summit and Pioneer Street

• Jay Street between York Street and Dead End

• John Street between Jay Street and Adams Street

• Joralemon Street between Furman Street and Adams Street

• King Street between Conover and Ferries Streets

• Main Street between Front Street and Plymouth Street

• Montague Street between Court Street to Montague Terrace

• Old Fulton Street between Cadman Plaza West and Furman Street

• Old Fulton Street between Hicks and Furman Streets

• Old Fulton Street/Cadman Plaza West/Court Street between Henry and Joralemon Streets

• Pearl Street between York Street and John Street

• Pioneer Street between Van Brunt and Conover Streets

• Plymouth Street between Adams Street and Main Street

• Reed Street between Conover and Van Brunt Streets

• Remsen Street between Court Street and Montague Terrace

• Sullivan Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

• Summit Street between Van Brunt and Imlay Streets

• Tillary Street between Prince Street and Cadman Plaza West

• Van Brunt Street between Degraw Street and Dead End

• Van Dyke Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

• Washington Street between York Street and Dead End

• Wolcott Street between Van Brunt Street and Dead End

• Water Street between Adams Street and Old Fulton Street

• York Street between Jay Street and Front Street

Additionally, Brooklyn Bridge will be fully closed from 2 p.m. Thursday, July 4th until 1 aa.m Friday, July 5th. Manhattan Bridge may have intermittent closures throughout the day on July 4th at the discretion of the NYPD.