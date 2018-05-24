What to Know A 42-year-old man was stabbed to death on the third floor of a luxury Staten Island apartment building late Wednesday, police say

It happened at the Urby on Navy Pier Court in the Stapleton section around 11:45 p.m.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing

An often quiet, luxury New York City apartment building turned into a crime scene late Wednesday after a man was stabbed to death, police say.

Cops haven’t elaborated on a possible motive as to why the 42-year-old man was killed at the Urby on Navy Pier Court on Staten Island just before midnight. They have, however, said the deadly stabbing was the result of some sort of dispute. The building is near where some of the ships are docked for Fleet Week.

NYPD officers rushed to a third-floor apartment of the building in the Stapleton section after receiving a call about a man stabbed. When they arrived, they found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds to his torso and rushed him to an area hospital, where he died, according to officials.

No arrests have been made, but police said they are looking for a man behind the attack. No other description of the suspect was given.

The identity of the man who died has not yet been released.