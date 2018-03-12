 NYC Spots to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Style - NBC New York
DEVELOPING: 
What We Know About Chopper Crash Victims
logo_nyc_2x

NYC Spots to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Style

By Sander Siegel

11 PHOTOS

38 minutes ago

St. Patrick's Day is known for many things, and the annual celebrations that take place in NYC can bring out the wild side in anyone.

This year, consider ditching the bar-hopping crowds and settle for a cozy and calm place to celebrate Ireland's foremost saint.

Check out these local spots:
More Photo Galleries
Dramatic Images Capture Emergency Response to Chopper Crash
NYC Statues Adorned With Flowers for Int'l Women's Day
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us