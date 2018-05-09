A Bronx man who claimed to be a 'spiritualist' is accused of sexually assaulting five people and causing a woman's miscarriage as he performed one of his 'rituals,' police say. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

A Bronx man who claimed to be a “spiritualist” is accused of sexually assaulting five people seeking his help and causing a woman's miscarriage as he performed one of his “rituals,” police say.

Christian Robles, 32, of Fordham Heights, was arrested Tuesday and charged with three counts of sex abuse, three counts of assault, criminal sexual act, possession of a weapon, menacing and illegally performing an abortion, according to the NYPD.

It was Monday around 9 p.m. when the five victims, two women and three men, walked into the 46th Precinct station house to report to police of Robles' alleged crime spree inside his home, said officials, who also say the victims told them Robles called himself a “spiritualist.”

The victims told police after storming into the station that Robles sexually assaulted them after they ingested an unknown liquid he gave to them, police said. The New York Post, citing sources, reports that liquid was an oil that made the victims shake.

One of the victims, a 26-year-old woman told cops she suffered a miscarriage from one of the “rituals” Robles allegedly performed. Police said that "ritual" was Robles walking on the woman's pregnant stomach and back.

Police also say Robles threatened the victims with knives. The investigation is ongoing.

Attorney information for Robles wasn’t immediately available.

