NYC Special Ed Teacher Charged for Child Pornography

A Bronx educator has been charged with possession of child pornography, after officials seized his computers on Friday.

Tyler Davidson, who works at Lewis and Clark High School in Westchester Square, became a suspect of police investigation after an email service provider detected suspicious activity linked to his account in October 2017.

The arrest comes after the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force referred information to the office of Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Attorney Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.

After a preliminary review, the Task Force concluded that Davidson possessed several pornographic images of girls under ten years old.

If convicted, Davidson faces seven years in state prison.

Attorney information for Davidson wasn't immediately available.

NBC 4 New York has reached out to the Neew York City Department of Education seeking comment.