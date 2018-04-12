Police say they are looking for masked man who shot a newly-hired Brooklyn smoke shop employee during a robbery. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 2 hours ago)

Police say they are looking for masked man who shot a newly-hired Brooklyn smoke shop employee during a robbery late Wednesday.

Officers rushed to the scene at the Moe’s Smoke Shop on Fifth Avenue in Bay Ridge just before midnight after a 40-something-year-old worker was shot in the torso by the robber wearing a ski mask, according to police.

The masked man was last seen heading south on Fifth Avenue. Police said he got away with an undetermined amount of cash.

The owner of the smoke shop, Muhammad Suleiman, said the man who was shot had been working for him for only two weeks. He said his store has only been open for business for about a year.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.