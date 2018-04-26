What to Know Tribeca, SoHo and Chelsea had the highest monthly rents in Manhattan this spring

New York City still had the second most expensive rental market in the U.S. last month, according to a recent report from an apartment rental site.

Only San Francisco’s April rent prices surpassed the Big Apple’s in a national rental report released by Zumper. One-bedroom rents in New York continued to hover around $2,900 per month, while two-bedrooms rents increased by 1.7 percent, coming in at $3,500 per month, the report said.

Tribeca, SoHo and Chelsea had the highest monthly rents in Manhattan this spring, with median one-bedroom rents of $4,000, $3,800 and $3,700 per month, respectively. Port Morris and Mott Haven topped the list of monthly rents in the Bronx, with median one-bedroom rents of $1,700 and $1,640, respectively, according to the report.

Vinegar Hill, DUMBO and downtown Brooklyn were Brooklyn’s priciest rental neighborhoods this spring, with median one-bedroom rents of $3,800, $3,700 and $3,200 respectively, the report said.

SoHo and Chelsea in Manhattan, Port Morris and Foxhurst in the Bronx and Crown Heights and Brownsville in Brooklyn had the fastest-growing rents, according Zumper.

Gramercy Park in Manhattan, Morrisania in the Bronx and Borough Park and Prospect Heights in Brooklyn, meanwhile, had the steepest rent dips, the report noted.