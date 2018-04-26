NYC Was Still the Country's Second Most Expensive Rental Market in April, Report Says - NBC New York
NYC Was Still the Country's Second Most Expensive Rental Market in April, Report Says

Published 30 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Tribeca, SoHo and Chelsea had the highest monthly rents in Manhattan this spring

    • Port Morris and Mott Haven topped the list of monthly rents in the Bronx

    • SoHo and Chelsea in Manhattan, Port Morris and Foxhurst in the Bronx and Crown Heights and Brownsville in Brooklyn had fastest-growing rents

    New York City still had the second most expensive rental market in the U.S. last month, according to a recent report from an apartment rental site.

    Only San Francisco’s April rent prices surpassed the Big Apple’s in a national rental report released by Zumper. One-bedroom rents in New York continued to hover around $2,900 per month, while two-bedrooms rents increased by 1.7 percent, coming in at $3,500 per month, the report said.

    Tribeca, SoHo and Chelsea had the highest monthly rents in Manhattan this spring, with median one-bedroom rents of $4,000, $3,800 and $3,700 per month, respectively. Port Morris and Mott Haven topped the list of monthly rents in the Bronx, with median one-bedroom rents of $1,700 and $1,640, respectively, according to the report.

    Vinegar Hill, DUMBO and downtown Brooklyn were Brooklyn’s priciest rental neighborhoods this spring, with median one-bedroom rents of $3,800, $3,700 and $3,200 respectively, the report said.

    SoHo and Chelsea in Manhattan, Port Morris and Foxhurst in the Bronx and Crown Heights and Brownsville in Brooklyn had the fastest-growing rents, according Zumper.

    Gramercy Park in Manhattan, Morrisania in the Bronx and Borough Park and Prospect Heights in Brooklyn, meanwhile, had the steepest rent dips, the report noted.

