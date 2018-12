A New York City school crossing guard has been arrested, accused of hitting struck two children with a car, police say.

Elisha Mayo, 29, fled the scene after striking the children, ages 2 and 11, who had run into the street just after noon on Thursday, according to police.

Mayo is charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, police said. It wasn’t immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

The children are expected to be OK, police said.