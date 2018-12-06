NYC Readies 300 Salt Trucks Ahead of Possible Snow Flurries - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NYC Readies 300 Salt Trucks Ahead of Possible Snow Flurries

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, Mayor Bill de Blasio “urge[d] every New Yorker to exercise caution travelling around the city"

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Safety Tips for Winter Weekend Warriors
    Getty Images

    What to Know

    • NYC has readied 300 salt spreaders ahead of a “light snowfall” that could be heading to the area Thursday night, Mayor Bill de Blasio said

    • In a tweet Thursday afternoon, de Blasio “urge[d] every New Yorker to exercise caution travelling around the city.”

    • The city appears to be taking precautions following a November snowfall that sparked commuter chaos

    New York City has readied 300 salt spreaders ahead of a “light snowfall” that could be heading to the area Thursday night, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

    In a tweet Thursday afternoon, de Blasio “urge[d] every New Yorker to exercise caution travelling around the city.” The city could see snow flurries or a “light snow shower or two” Thursday evening, according to Storm Team 4.

    “We are still expecting some light snowfall tonight, starting around 9 p.m.,” de Blasio tweeted.

    “We are still expecting minimal accumulation, but out of an abundance of caution @NYCSanitation will have 300 salt spreaders ready across the city this afternoon,” he added.

    The city appears to be taking precautions following a November snowfall that sparked commuter chaos and prompted cries for the mayor’s resignation.

    That six-inch snowfall — the first of the season — left travelers stranded at transit hubs, prompted traffic jams, stranded children in schools and downed trees.

    At a press conference after the snowfall, de Blasio said the city was “trying to learn some lessons and figure out what we can do better.”

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us