NYC Readies 300 Salt Trucks Ahead of Possible Snow Flurries

New York City has readied 300 salt spreaders ahead of a “light snowfall” that could be heading to the area Thursday night, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

In a tweet Thursday afternoon, de Blasio “urge[d] every New Yorker to exercise caution travelling around the city.” The city could see snow flurries or a “light snow shower or two” Thursday evening, according to Storm Team 4.

“We are still expecting some light snowfall tonight, starting around 9 p.m.,” de Blasio tweeted.

“We are still expecting minimal accumulation, but out of an abundance of caution @NYCSanitation will have 300 salt spreaders ready across the city this afternoon,” he added.

The city appears to be taking precautions following a November snowfall that sparked commuter chaos and prompted cries for the mayor’s resignation.

That six-inch snowfall — the first of the season — left travelers stranded at transit hubs, prompted traffic jams, stranded children in schools and downed trees.

At a press conference after the snowfall, de Blasio said the city was “trying to learn some lessons and figure out what we can do better.”