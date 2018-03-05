HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: Timothee Chalamet attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Timothée Chalamet, a born-and-raised New Yorker, received a video message on The Oscars red carpet that caused an emotional, Oscar-worthy reaction.

An alumnus of the famed Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School of Music & Art & Performing Arts, Chalamet was one of the past year's breakout stars with his roles in both "Lady Bird," and "Call Me By Your Name," the latter of which earned him an Oscar nod for Best Actor.

Arriving on the red carpet with his mother, Chalamet was surprised by Michael Strahan, who showed him a video message made by former teacher Harry Shifman and current students at LaGuardia, which was also the alma mater of several stars including Liza Minelli, Jennifer Aniston and Nicki Minaj.

"I literally would not be an actor without that man, without that school, without public arts funding," Chalamet said.

"Call Me By Your Name," went home with an award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

