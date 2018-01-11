Soaker Could Flood Parts of Tri-State With 2 Inches of Rain

What to Know A soaker will move in overnight and drench the tri-state with up to at least two inches of rain, Storm Team 4 says

A flood watch has been issued for parts of the region ahead of the rain

Temperatures will soar into the 50s Friday and Saturday before dropping back into the 30s on Sunday

After about two weeks of below freezing temperatures and several days above average, soaking rain will move in overnight and drench the tri-state Friday into Saturday, Storm Team 4 says.

The soaker is expected to bring mild temperatures and the possibility of one to two inches of rain, according to forecasters.

A flash flood watch is in effect from Thursday to Saturday evening for Westchester, Rockland, Dutchess, Orange, Sullivan and Ulster counties in New York and Fairfield County, Connecticut. Click here for all weather alerts.

Soaking rain, along with melting snow and ice, will bring the possibility of floods for parts of the region.

It'll come as temperatures begin to soar into the low 50s Thursday before topping the 60-degree mark Friday in New York City.

Saturday, when things start to dry out, the mercury is forecast to drop back down into the 30s and 40s, with Sunday's high only hitting 30 degrees in New York City.