What to Know Flooding and up to two inches of rain is possible in parts of the tri-state by Tuesday afternoon, Storm Team 4 says

Gusty winds from the south will push up milder weather, bringing the temperatures up to the 50s

It gets colder again to end the work work, but the weekend looks to be another mild one with sunshine in the sky, too

Punishing winds and buckets of rain roll in on the tri-state for the Tuesday morning rush, Storm Team 4 says.

One to two inches of rain is possible throughout the region by Tuesday afternoon, according to forecasters. A flood watch is in effect for Ulster and Dutchess counties. Click here for all weather alerts and click here to track the rain with the radar.

Low clouds and patches of dense fog will linger through the morning, but the temperatures will soar into the 50s. Showers will begin in the morning rush, but the heaviest will hold out until around lunch time.

Gusty winds will strengthen throughout the day and will push milder air into the region. Tuesday’s high in New York City is projected to be 58 degrees, Storm Team 4 said. A few rumbles of thunder could be heard as well.

The rain will taper off and clouds will begin to break up later in the afternoon. Wednesday will be breezy and cool with mostly sunny skies. The tri-state ends the work week with plenty of sunshine, however, temperatures will dip back down to the 30s.

The weekend looks to be warm again with highs in the 50s, but with a small chance for showers on Sunday.

Extreme Weather Pics: Waves Turn Chicago Landscape Into Art