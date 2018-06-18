Woman Dies After Fire Rips Through NYC High-Rise: Officials - NBC New York
Woman Dies After Fire Rips Through NYC High-Rise: Officials

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    News 4

    What to Know

    • A person died after a fire broke out inside a Queens high-rise early Monday, fire crews say

    • The blaze was on the 15th floor of the 25-story Far Rockaway building

    • The identity of the person who died has not been made public; it wasn’t clear what may have sparked the blaze

    A woman is dead after a fast-moving fire ripped through her Queens high-rise.

    The FDNY says the fire broke out inside a 25-story building on Seagirt Avenue in Far Rockaway around 2 Monday morning. Fire crews say when they made their way inside the found fire on the 15th floor of the building.

    It was there where they found the 71-year-old woman unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The identity of the person who died has not been made public. It wasn’t clear what may have sparked the blaze.

    The investigation is ongoing. 

