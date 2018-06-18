Woman Dies After Fire Rips Through NYC High-Rise: Officials

What to Know A person died after a fire broke out inside a Queens high-rise early Monday, fire crews say

The blaze was on the 15th floor of the 25-story Far Rockaway building

The identity of the person who died has not been made public; it wasn’t clear what may have sparked the blaze

A woman is dead after a fast-moving fire ripped through her Queens high-rise.

The FDNY says the fire broke out inside a 25-story building on Seagirt Avenue in Far Rockaway around 2 Monday morning. Fire crews say when they made their way inside the found fire on the 15th floor of the building.

It was there where they found the 71-year-old woman unconscious. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.