Cops Look for Missing NYC Teacher, Sources Call Disappearance Suspicious - NBC New York
Cops Look for Missing NYC Teacher, Sources Call Disappearance Suspicious

Published 3 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    NYPD
    Keith Johnson and his vehicle

    A New York City public school teacher has been missing for a week, police say, and law enforcement sources say they believe his disappearance is suspicious.

    Keith Johnson, 46, has not been seen since the afternoon of Saturday, May 4, when he was spotted in his 2006 gray Hyundai Elantra near P.S. 29, the school where he teaches in College Point, according to police. 

    Johnson, who regularly goes hiking and camping, teaches music at P.S. 29, and has no mental illness or drug history, sources said.

    He's described as being about 5-feet-7, around 200 pounds, with dirty blonde hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants and black boots.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS. 


