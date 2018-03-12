Pizza Shops in NYC Hosting Free Weddings in Honor of Pi Day - NBC New York
Pizza Shops in NYC Hosting Free Weddings in Honor of Pi Day

By Jillian Pastor

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    What, if anything, could be better than pizza? How about pizza and weddings!

    Pi Day is Wednesday and &pizza is celebrating with a full day of free weddings.

    Since 2015, the pizza chain, originally based out of Washington D.C., has been holding Pi Day Weddings, and many couples have participated.

    This year a total of five couples are expected to get hitched at the Astor Place location in NYC. They will receive free flowers, photography, food and beverages throughout the day.

    The restaurants will stay open during the ceremonies for hungry guests.

