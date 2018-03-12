Lauren Scala checks out 3 amazing pizza places which have expanded to our area. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2017)

What, if anything, could be better than pizza? How about pizza and weddings!

Pi Day is Wednesday and &pizza is celebrating with a full day of free weddings.

Since 2015, the pizza chain, originally based out of Washington D.C., has been holding Pi Day Weddings, and many couples have participated.

This year a total of five couples are expected to get hitched at the Astor Place location in NYC. They will receive free flowers, photography, food and beverages throughout the day.

The restaurants will stay open during the ceremonies for hungry guests.