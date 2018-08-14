NYC Parks Employee Charged With Robbing Woman in Astoria: Cops - NBC New York
NYC Parks Employee Charged With Robbing Woman in Astoria: Cops

Donald Grier, 26, is charged with one count of robbery, according to the NYPD

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A New York City Department of Parks & Recreation employee has been arrested and charged with one count of robbery, police say

    • Donald Grier, 26, was arrested on Monday, according to the NYPD; he is charged with robbing a woman in Astoria, Queens on Aug. 5

    • News 4 has reached out to the Parks Department seeking comment

    Police say they arrested a New York City Department of Parks & Recreation employee for robbing a woman in Astoria, but added that he could behind more in the area. 

    Donald Grier, 26, is charged with one count of robbery, according to the NYPD. Attorney information for Grier wasn't immediately clear. 

    Police said last week they were on the hunt for a knife-wielding man targeting women late at night and robbing them in the Queens neighborhood. 

    Cops said they linked the suspect to at least five robberies, all within several days and a few blocks of each other. 

    On Monday, officials said they charged Grier with the fifth robbery, which they said happened on Aug. 5, after the 28-year-old victim was able to identify him. Police say they are still waiting on a positive ID on the other four robberies. 

    News 4 has reached out to the Parks Department seeking comment. 

