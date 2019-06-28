NYC Park Bathrooms Are Extremely Gross: Report - NBC New York
NYC Park Bathrooms Are Extremely Gross: Report

By Liam McBain

Published 11 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • According to a comptroller report, 100 park bathrooms that were surveyed are in an “unacceptable” condition and 53 were "hazards."

    • The districts with the largest share of “unacceptable” park bathrooms were Chinatown/the Lower East Side and East Harlem, with 40% and 39%.

    • The report also noted lack of accessibility.

    Anyone who has ever been in a NYC Park bathroom can confirm that they are vortexes of filth, but now it’s official: according to a comptroller report released Thursday, 100 park bathrooms that were surveyed are in an “unacceptable” condition and 53 were downright “hazards.”

    “Far too many NYC Parks bathrooms remain in unseemly condition; repelling children, families, seniors, and everyday New Yorkers, rather than providing relief,” the report said.

    The report broke down the city into its community districts, and the districts with the largest share of “unacceptable” park bathrooms were Chinatown/the Lower East Side and East Harlem, with 40 percent and 39 percent respectively.

    The report also noted lack of accessibility: only a third of park bathrooms are ADA accessible, 11 percent of bathrooms are not open year round, and 74 percent do not have changing stations for young children.

    “While NYC Parks has made important strides to improve the safety and cleanliness of its facilities in recent years, there are still far too many bathrooms in disrepair,” the report concludes. “It must also consider its own responsibilities to local families and young children.”

