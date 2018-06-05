Fifty pianos painted by artists and performers will be placed around New York City for anyone who wants to play them.

The nearly-three-week-long event for the street pianos kicks off Tuesday as the decorated musical instruments will be placed strategically around the five boroughs. The project is led by Sing For Hope, a nonprofit organization that aims at promoting the importance of education in the creative arts and music, Urban Matter reports.

No two pianos will be the same. This summer will mark the seventh anniversary of the Sing For Hope pianos in New York.

This year's pianos will be donated to 50 public school across the Big Apple.

For a full map of where the pianos will be placed click here.