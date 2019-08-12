What to Know NYC ordered a crane company behind the partial FDR collapse on July 30 to halt all its work citywide; that includes 22 construction sites

The majority of the locations are in Manhattan, including the FDR Drive sites and the Columbus Circle area

The company, United Crane and Rigging, was also involved in a fatal accident in April, the department said

The operator of the crane that partially collapsed on the FDR Drive last month will have to halt all work at 22 sites around New York City until it replaces senior personnel and hires an independent monitor.

The Department of Buildings said United Crane and Rigging was responsible for the July 30 incident, when a crane lifted more than its permitted load of steel beams and its boom bent.

Partial Crane Collapse Forces Residents From Homes

Traffic was halted and residents forced from their homes when a crane carrying materials partially collapsed and slammed into NYCHA buildings. Some residents were still not being allowed into their homes late Tuesday night, but officials hoped to have everyone back shortly. NBC 4 New York's Ray Villeda reports. (Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019)

United was also fined $110,000, the buildings department said.