What to Know
NYC ordered a crane company behind the partial FDR collapse on July 30 to halt all its work citywide; that includes 22 construction sites
The operator of the crane that partially collapsed on the FDR Drive last month will have to halt all work at 22 sites around New York City until it replaces senior personnel and hires an independent monitor.
The Department of Buildings said United Crane and Rigging was responsible for the July 30 incident, when a crane lifted more than its permitted load of steel beams and its boom bent.
United was also involved in a fatal accident in April, the department said.
The majority of the locations are in Manhattan, including the FDR Drive sites and the Columbus Circle area.
United was also fined $110,000, the buildings department said.