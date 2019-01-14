What to Know New York placed sixth on Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities list Monday, moving up two spots since last year.

Buffalo and Syracuse also appeared on the list.

Baltimore was first for the third year in a row.

Three cities in New York ranked among the worst in the country for bed bugs.

New York placed sixth on Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities list published Monday, moving up two spots since last year—meaning the city’s bed bug problems are only getting worse.

Buffalo and Syracuse also appeared on the list, placing 21st and 33rd respectively.

According to a press release, the number is based on data from urban cities where Orkin did the most bed bug treatments from Dec. 1, 2017, to Nov. 30, 2018.

“Bed bugs are the number one urban pest in many cities today,” said Chelle Hartzer, an Orkin entomologist, in the release. “They are master hitchhikers, so no one is immune.”

Which city came in first? The title goes to Baltimore once again. The city came on top for the third year in a row.