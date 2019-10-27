NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 29: Commuters prepare to board the C train at the Jay Street subway station August 29, 2011 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. One day after Hurricane Irene hit New York and New England, the mass transit system, including subways and buses, began moving again in a limited capacity in time for Monday's rush hour. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

What to Know Several New York City officials have called for a formal investigation into a subway brawl between a group of teenagers and NYPD officers

A video that captured the brawl shows a physical altercation where a teenager and NYPD officer exchange punches

Eric Adams, Corey Johnson, and Jumaane Williams have called for a complete investigation

Several New York City officials have called for a formal investigation into a subway brawl between a group of teenagers and NYPD officers.

The subway brawl was caught on camera at the Jay Street-MetroTech Station in Brooklyn. The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. Friday, the NYPD confirmed.

The video, which was posted to multiple social media websites, shows a physical altercation where a teenager and NYPD officer exchange punches.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson, and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams have all called for a complete and formal investigation.

“The officer who punched the two teens should immediately be placed on modified assignment until a complete investigation can be carried out. At best, his actions were off base and reflect poorly on the men and women of the NYPD,” Adams said.

"I am also concerned about what led up to this melee. Reports indicate a group of teens were assaulting a young lady, which led to a teen spraying mace throughout the station. We can’t have innocent people placed in harm’s way from police or civilians,” Adams concluded.

The NYPD said officers were dispatched to Jay Street for reports of fighting, which officers followed into the nearby subway station. It was inside the station where, the NYPD said, a 15-year-old struck an officer.

The NYPD said five people were arrested ranging in ages between 15 and 18. They will face various charges including resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and assault on a police officer, the NYPD said.