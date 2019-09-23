NYC Off-Broadway Week Fall 2019 Kicks Off

What to Know New York City’s Off-Broadway Week Fall 2019 kicks off Monday

New York City’s Off-Broadway Week Fall 2019 kicked off Monday – allowing theater-goers the chance to get 2-for-1 tickets to plays, musicals and other productions.

Off-Broadway is a staple of New York’s thriving theater culture—a vehicle for so-called straight plays, genre-defying experiences and Pulitzer Prize recipients.

The Off-Broadway Week allows for an intimate viewing experience since the majority of theaters that accommodate off-Broadway productions hold 100 to 499 seats -- compared to Broadway’s 500-to-1,800­–seat houses.

NYC Off-Broadway Week is produced by NYC and Company in collaboration with the Off-Broadway League. Since its inaugural year in 2009, the program has sold over 85,000 tickets.

Among the 33 shows participating in Off-Broadway Week Fall 2019 are Alice in Wonderland, American Moor, Drunk Shakespeare, Jersey Boys, The Office! A Musical Parody, The Play That Goes Wrong, Rock of Ages and Perfect Crime, which holds a Guinness World Record for the most years an actor has played the same role, with Catherine Russell having done over 10,000 performances since 1987.

Additionally, a couple of productions from el Repertorio Español are also participating in the event: Doña Flor y Sus Dos Maridos y El Coronel No Tiene Quien le Escriba.

To buy tickets or for more information, click here.