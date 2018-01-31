Janet Jackson, The Weeknd and The Killers are among the headlining acts at this summer's Panorama Music Festival.

The music festival announced its summer 2018 lineup on Tuesday. Launched in the summer in 2016, the festival takes place on Randall’s Island at the end of July.

More than 50 bands and performers have been booked for the three-day festival. Other major acts include Cardi B, Migos and Father John Misty.

See below for a complete list of artists:

Friday, July 27

The Weekend

Migos

Father John Misty

The War on Drugs

Dua Lipa

Jhene Aiko

Daniel Caesar

Charlotte Gainsbourg

Sabrina Claudio

The Black Madonna

Soulection

Yaeji

Mall Grab

Supa BWE

Mike Servito

Turtle Bugg

Bearcat

Saturday, July 28:

Janet Jackson

SZA

Cardi B

Gucci Mane

St. Vincent

PVRIS

Japanese Breakfast

Floating Points

Sigrid

Bicep

Jay Som

Kyle Hall

Avalon Emerson

Lo Moon

DJ Python

Kalin White

Riobamba

Sunday, July 29: