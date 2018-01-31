Janet Jackson, The Weeknd and The Killers are among the headlining acts at this summer's Panorama Music Festival.
The music festival announced its summer 2018 lineup on Tuesday. Launched in the summer in 2016, the festival takes place on Randall’s Island at the end of July.
More than 50 bands and performers have been booked for the three-day festival. Other major acts include Cardi B, Migos and Father John Misty.
See below for a complete list of artists:
Friday, July 27
- The Weekend
- Migos
- Father John Misty
- The War on Drugs
- Dua Lipa
- Jhene Aiko
- Daniel Caesar
- Charlotte Gainsbourg
- Sabrina Claudio
- The Black Madonna
- Soulection
- Yaeji
- Mall Grab
- Supa BWE
- Mike Servito
- Turtle Bugg
- Bearcat
Saturday, July 28:
- Janet Jackson
- SZA
- Cardi B
- Gucci Mane
- St. Vincent
- PVRIS
- Japanese Breakfast
- Floating Points
- Sigrid
- Bicep
- Jay Som
- Kyle Hall
- Avalon Emerson
- Lo Moon
- DJ Python
- Kalin White
- Riobamba
Sunday, July 29:
- The Killers
- The XX
- ODESZA
- David Byrne
- Fleet Foxes
- Greta Van Fleet
- Mount Kimbie
- Chicano Batman
- Nora En Pure
- Robert Delong
- Moodymann
- Rex Orange County
- Shannon and the Clams
- Downtown Boys
- Helena Hauff
- JLin
- Laurel Halo
- Shanti Celeste
- DJ Haram