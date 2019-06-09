The mayor's main message on the campaign trail so far has been two-pronged: He'll confront Trump and fight for working people. NBC 4 New York's Melissa Russo reports from Iowa.

De Blasio Responds to Trump's Insult on Way to Iowa

A Des Moines Register/Mediacom/CNN Iowa Poll asked 600 registered voters who are likely to participate in the 2020 Democratic caucuses who their first and second choices for president were, the Des Moines Register reported.

Twenty four percent of those voters chose Joe Biden as their first choice; 16 percent chose Bernie Sanders; 15 percent chose Elizabeth Warren; 14 percent chose Pete Buttigieg; and 7 percent chose Kamala Harris, according to the outlet.

All of the remaining candidates were listed as a first choice by at least one respondent — except de Blasio and Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam.

De Blasio officially announced his candidacy last month.