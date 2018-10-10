What to Know A Queens man allegedly dragged his girlfriend through the hallways of a cruise ship and choked her until she passed out

The man allegedly carried out the attack after the two got into an argument on Sept. 8

He's been arrested and charged with one count of assault of a spouse, intimate partner or dating partner by strangling or suffocation

Carlos Batista Jr., 22, of Elmhurst, was on a cruise ship with his girlfriend on Sept. 8 when the two had a dispute, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York said.

As the argument escalated, Batista grabbed his girlfriend, dragged her through the halls of the ship, and covered her mouth when she tried to scream for help, the attorney’s office said.

Batista then choked his girlfriend until she passed out, dragged her into his cabin and kept attacking her until other people on the ship who heard her screams were able to open the door, prosecutors said.

The 22-year-old had his arm around his girlfriend's neck when they opened the door, according to prosecutors.

Batista was arrested and charged with one count of assault of a spouse, intimate partner or dating partner by strangling or suffocation, and could face up to 10 years in prison, the attorney’s office said.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.