A Bronx man will spend years in prison over a “petty dispute” over litter that ultimately led to the stabbing death of a friend, prosecutors say.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark announced Wednesday that Brandon Garcia, 24, was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 5 years post-release supervision after pleading guilty to manslaughter in January. His brother, Gary Garcia, 20, was also sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to assault.

Prosecutors say that on May 11, 2016, Brandon Garcia stabbed his friend Daniel Pena, 23, causing his death.

According to prosecutors, the two had gotten into an argument a few days earlier over littering in front of Pena’s grandmother’s apartment.

The argument allegedly continued on the day of the incident when Brendon and his brother saw Pena on a street corner, prosecutors say. The younger brother then got into a physical altercation with Pena and then Brandon stabbed him three times in the torso.

Prosecutors say the force of the stabbing caused the knife handle to break from the blade, leaving the blade stuck in Pena’s body.

Pena died shortly after at the hospital and the brothers fled to Puerto Rico where they were eventually arrested on May 26, 2016.