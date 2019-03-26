What to Know Queens resident defied the odds thanks to the Department of Sanitation and was reunited with his lost wallet after throwing it in trash

Avrohom Levitt threw out his wallet on W. 186th Street in Manhattan, DSNY tweeted

The Department of Sanitation of New York helped Levitt by arranging a lost valuable search

In a seemingly impossible mission, one lucky Queens resident defied the odds thanks to the Department of Sanitation and was reunited with his lost wallet after throwing it in the trash.

It all started when Avrohom Levitt’s grey wallet fell into a shopping bag in his car on Friday while he was celebrating Purim in Manhattan, the NY Post reports. He apparently then dumped the bag, with the wallet still inside, in a trash can on W. 186th Street, before heading home.

The Post reports that the real estate broker had a tracking device inside his wallet because he “tends to lose things a lot.”

However, the app didn’t recognize the device, The Post reports. So the Department of Sanitation of New York helped Levitt by arranging a lost valuable search at Interstate Waste Services, a waste transfer station, in Newark.

The DSNY held the truck containing Levitt’s wallet until Monday, when he followed it to the dump in Newark, The Post reports.

It was there that a sanitation worker dumped out 20 to 30 garbage bags for Levitt to look through in hopes of finding his wallet, according to The Post. In the end, he dug out his wallet — which contained $68 dollars, credit cards and his toddler’s passport card.

Levitt told The Post after finding himself in that stinky situation, he rushed to Neiman Marcus in the Garden State Plaza Mall to douse himself with some pricey perfume.

“I literally sprayed my whole body up,” he told the publication. Levitt added that he needed the credit cards in his wallet for a trip to Poland.

According to The Post, the experience left Levitt grateful and brought him “a whole new appreciation” for those who pick up the trash.

“I have a tremendous feeling of appreciation to everyone who was part of this,” he told The Post. “They are the kindest and sweetest. Everyone was so kind and cheerful.”

However, Levitt’s adventure seems to be all in a day’s work for the sanitation department, which tweeted “our pleasure to assist."

