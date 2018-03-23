Police have confirmed to News Four that Lamont Wright is in custody following the shooting death of his ex-girlfriend, Michelle Marks. Just minutes before she was shot and killed, someone told her that Wright was lurking around her workplace with a gun. Rana Novini reports. (Published Tuesday, June 7, 2016)

What to Know Lamont Wright was sentenced in the shooting death of his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend in Brooklyn Bridge Park in June 2016

Michelle Marks had filed a police report about him and was planning to get an order of protection before the shooting, her mother said

Police sources said that the man and woman had been involved in seven domestic violence incidents dating back to 2013

A Brooklyn man was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing his former girlfriend as she left her job in a Brooklyn Heights park in 2016.

Lamont Wright, 55, was convicted of second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and stalking earlier this month.

Wright, a convicted sex offender, shot 24-year-old Michelle Marks as she was leaving her waitress job at Fornino’s restaurant in Brooklyn Bridge Park on June 6, 2016.

At the time of the shooting, Marks was on the phone with her new boyfriend. She told the boyfriend: “Babe, he’s here, call the police, he’s got a gun.” Then the call dropped, prosecutors say.

Woman’s Body Found on Sidewalk in Brooklyn Heights: NYPD

A woman who was shot in the head was found dead on a sidewalk in Brooklyn Bridge Park in Brooklyn Heights, police say. Marc Santia reports. (Published Tuesday, June 7, 2016)

Marks was found dead on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to her head. Wright was taken into custody a day later.

“The senseless murder of a promising young woman at the hands of this defendant was devastating and cruel, coming on the heels of an unacceptable campaign to terrorize her,” District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said in a press release Friday.

Authorities say Marks had broken up with Wright and that he had been stalking her in the days leading up to the shooting.