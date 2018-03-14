NYC Man Dies After Being Bashed in the Head with a Dumbbell by Stranger: Police - NBC New York
NYC Man Dies After Being Bashed in the Head with a Dumbbell by Stranger: Police

By Ken Buffa and Sander Siegal

Published 23 minutes ago

    A 60-year-old Brooklyn man died after being bashed in the head with a dumbbell by a man who appeared to be a stranger, authorities said.

    According to police, the 21-year-old suspect did not personally know the man who died, Clifford Williams of Bedford-Stuyvesant. But he remained at the scene until the police arrived and was taken into custody.

    People close to Williams were shocked upon hearing the news.

    "It was totally crazy I couldn’t believe it myself," said Louis Brana, Williams' superintendent.

    Williams was described as a recluse, with neighbors saying that they never saw him with anyone.

    "Kind of ridiculous. Because I am not used to seeing him hang out with anybody or bring anybody to the house," said Brana.

    Police have not yet released the name of the suspect.

