A man has been accused of attacking a 60-year-old to death in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Wednesday. Ken Buffa reports.

A 60-year-old Brooklyn man died after being bashed in the head with a dumbbell by a man who appeared to be a stranger, authorities said.

According to police, the 21-year-old suspect did not personally know the man who died, Clifford Williams of Bedford-Stuyvesant. But he remained at the scene until the police arrived and was taken into custody.

People close to Williams were shocked upon hearing the news.

"It was totally crazy I couldn’t believe it myself," said Louis Brana, Williams' superintendent.

Williams was described as a recluse, with neighbors saying that they never saw him with anyone.

"Kind of ridiculous. Because I am not used to seeing him hang out with anybody or bring anybody to the house," said Brana.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect.