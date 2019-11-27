What to Know “Hemlines from Skylines” is an homage to New York City’s famous landmarks created by the students of the School of Visual Arts

Each dress is designed to resemble the famous landmark it’s modeled after

The project's leader, Kevin O'Callaghan, is the designer of the iconic popcorn trophy used at the MTV Movie Awards

Imagine your favorite NYC buildings made into Met-Gala style dresses. That's exactly the idea behind an exhibit that debuted on Madison Avenue and can been seen for a limited time in a row of Midtown windows.

“Hemlines from Skylines” is an homage to New York City’s famous landmarks created by the students of the School of Visual Arts.

“We’re surrounded by the unbelievable eye candy of these buildings. They inspire us without us even knowing," says Kevin O’ Callaghan, chairman of the 3D Design Department at the School of Visual Arts.

The installation was created by students of the 3D Design Department in collaboration with the Interior Design Department at SVA.

Each dress is designed with intricate detail to resemble the famous landmark it’s modeled after -- a mini-dress of stained-glass windows representing The Cloisters, a suit of logos for Times Square, a cylindrical skirt mirroring the Guggenheim curves.

“I’m a big fan of re-use, not a believer in wasting materials," O'Callaghan says.

His eco-friendly ethos can be seen in the materials used in the exhibit -- curtains, stain-glassed windows, plastic rods, and wood screen dressings among others. Spoiler alert: one of the dresses is made completely out of Cheerios!

Students completed their elaborate pieces in four weeks, and some even made finishing touches right before mounting them on the glass cases, says O’Callaghan.

“Hemlines from Skylines” is inspired by the 1931 Beaux-Arts Ball held in New York City, where at least two dozen architects attended a function dressed as buildings they designed.

O’Callaghan is not surprised by the noise this exhibition is making, he’s well-known for his “monumental spectaculars” and for showcasing his students work along the streets of Madison Ave and recently Rockefeller Center.

STORM TEAM 4 Strong Winds May Ground Macy's Thanksgiving Parade Balloons

Check out the architectural dresses on display within the windows of 75 Rockefeller Plaza. The installation will be available until mid-January.