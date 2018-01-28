NYC Issues Snow Alert for Monday

After a balmy weekend, it's time to pull out the parka again.

The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a snow alert for Monday at noon. The snow alert means city agencies are on standby to clear snow and ice from the roads.

But Storm Team 4 says there is a light chance of snow Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

Snow is most likely across far eastern Long Island, meteorologist Raphael Miranda says.

Monday will see a high of 44 before the temps dip back down around freezing on Tuesday and Wednesday, Storm Team 4 says.

Friday is Groundhog's Day and the forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies. That could be good news for anyone who is eager to see spring. According to legend, if the groundhog sees his shadow, it means another six weeks of winter weather.

Top Tri-State News Photos