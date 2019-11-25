What to Know You can now live your very own Buddy the Elf over-the-top Christmas world in a decked-out, one-bedroom hotel suite in the heart of Midtown

Club Wyndham Midtown 45 is offering this exclusive suite throughout the month of December

The suite features hundreds of paper snowflakes, garland, Buddy’s favorite toys, plenty of sugary treats and more

Behold! You can now live your very own Buddy the Elf over-the-top Christmas world in a decked-out, one-bedroom hotel suite in the heart of Manhattan.

Club Wyndham Midtown 45 is offering this exclusive suite throughout the month of December.

The suite features everything you need to have the perfect holiday experience, complete with hundreds of paper snowflakes, Buddy’s favorite toys, plenty of sugary treats and more.

The Elf-themed suite is available for reservations from Dec. 2 to 26, with rates starting at $399 per night.

From the moment they arrive, guests will be immersed into a winter wonderland. A door dressed with an elf jacket will welcome families, opening to the living and dining area filled with all of Buddy’s favorite holiday décor.

In the kitchen, ribbons cover the cabinets and a full-size fridge is stocked with elves’ four essential food groups – candy, candy canes, candy corn and maple syrup. Families will have everything they need to prepare a Buddy the Elf-inspired meal in the suite’s fully equipped kitchen, with treats including spaghetti, marshmallows, chocolate sauce, Pop-Tarts, rolls of cookie dough, M&Ms and, of course, soda.

The Christmas cheer continues into the suite’s bedroom and bathroom, with even more paper snowflakes, garlands.

“Every detail of this Elf-inspired suite was designed to put families in awe from the moment they walk in,” said Noah Brodsky, chief brand officer for Wyndham Destinations. “Visiting New York City during the holidays is at the top of many travelers’ bucket list, and Club Wyndham wants to help our owners check that list off in a spectacular way. We think there’s no better way to do it than to get families immersed into Buddy the Elf’s whimsical Christmas world.”

In the 2003 Christmas comedy film Elf, Will Ferrell plays Buddy, a human who was adopted and raised by Santa’s elves. When he learns about his origins he heads to the Big Apple to meet his biological father.

For more information on the decked out suite, click here. You can also take a virtual tour of the suite here.

Needless to say, Buddy would be proud!